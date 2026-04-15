Ranvir Shorey Tweets He Was Expected To Do A Podcast, But 'Not Talk Too Much'; Netizens Tell Him To Expose The Podcaster

Ranvir Shorey | Instagram

Actor Ranvir Shorey starrer Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa was premiered on Zee5 on April 10, 2026. The film has received a good response from critics and the audience, and Ranvir has received positive reviews for his performance in it. Amid the OTT success of Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa, the actor took to X on Wednesday to inform everyone that he was expected to do a podcast to promote his new movie, but was asked not to talk too much on it.

The actor tweeted, "Some people expect me to show up for a podcast to promote a new film, and not talk too much. There’s no pleasing this world (sic)." Check out the tweet below...

Some people expect me to show up for a podcast to promote a new film, and not talk too much. There’s no pleasing this world. 😏 — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) April 14, 2026

Read Also Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa On OTT: Where To Watch The Mystery Film

Netizens React To Ranvir Shorey's Tweet

Reacting to the tweet, a netizen wrote, "Wats the meaning of podcast den... Kon hai expose karo unhe (sic)." Another X user tweeted, "Thn you should sit, tape muh pe lga lena, Aur takhti pe movie ka poster, Podcast vala kuch bole, toh likh ke bol dena ki tune hi toh mna kiya hai (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Edit your tweet and mention his name thats it. We will do our job next (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Apart from his amazing performances in movies and series, Ranvir is also known for his social media posts, as they often make headlines.

Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa Review

Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa has mostly received positive reviews from critics. The Free Press Jounal reviewer gave the movie 3 stars and wrote, "If you like a light murder mystery, with a collection of solid actors who could have pulled this off as a play too, check out the film."

The film also stars Vinay Pathak and Rajat Kapur in the lead roles, and brings the Bheja Fry trio back.