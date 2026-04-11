Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa On OTT: Where To Watch The Mystery Film

Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa |

Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa is a mystery drama. Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa has started gaining attention among OTT audiences, thanks to its intriguing premise and engaging storytelling. Featuring Vinay Pathak, Ranvir Shorey and Waluscha De Sousa, among others, in pivotal roles, the film blends elements of suspense, dark humour, and social commentary.

Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa: OTT streaming details

Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa is now streaming on ZEE5. The streaming platform shared the trailer of the film on X and wrote, "It’s not just about who did it anymore… It’s about who’s hiding the evidence that could expose everything. Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa, streaming now on #ZEE5." The film is based on themes of toxic, dysfunctional relationships, deep-seated interpersonal resentment, ego, class hypocrisy, and the mask of civility among close friends.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa plot

Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa is a murder mystery in which a circle of friends reunites at a bungalow for a celebration of an anniversary. The abrasive Sohrab Handa (Vinay Pathak) is discovered dead following a night of excessive drinking and insults. Since everyone had motives to resent him, the inspector is wary of all the guests.

Cast and characters

The film features Vinay Pathak as Sohrab Handa, Ranvir Shorey as Madhavan, Waluscha De Sousa, Saurabh Shukla as Inspector Afzal Qureshi, Koel Purie as Isha Handa, Sadiya Siddiqui as Suman, and Sharat Katariya as Sandeep, among others. The film is directed by Rajat Kapoor. It is produced by Sameer Nair, Deepak Segal, and Rajat Kapoor under the banner of Applause Entertainment and Mithya Talkies.

Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa FAQs:

Where to watch Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa?

You can stream it on ZEE5.

Who is the director of Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa?

Rajat Kapoor has directed Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa.

What is the film about?

It explores the life and mysterious death of Sohrab Handa through multiple perspectives.