Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa Review: Vinay Pathak, Rajat Kapoor's Murder Mystery Is Strong On Its Acting Chops |

Title: Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa

Director: Rajat Kapoor

Cast: Vinay Pathak, Ranvir Shorey, Waluscha De Sousa, Saurabh Shukla, Koel Purie, Sadia Siddiqui, Chandrachoor Rai, Rajat Kapoor

Where: ZEE5

Rating: 3 Stars

After an anniversary party one night in a mansion, Sohrab Handa, one of the guests, is found dead with his throat slit in the hall. As an investigation starts, it seems that everyone might have had a motive to kill the foul mouthed Handa.

Actors’ Performances

Vinay Pathak as Sohrab Handa is the kind of person who wouldn’t even spare his closest family, that too in front of an entire audience during a happy occasion. He frequently crosses the line with his insults, which are over accentuated once he’s downed a few pegs and the filter completely slips from his mouth. No doubt the best lines have gone to Vinay and kudos to the writer for them. Although it also must be mentioned that all of the other actors in their reactions to his obnoxiousness are spot on.



Chandrachoor Rai is Handa’s brother, who unlike his successful businessman sibling hasn’t had any such luck in any of his endeavours, personal or professional, and also has some serious mental health issues. His actions do more in expressing his character, along with a bland hairstyle brushed over his forehead. Neel Bhopalam is the ‘oh so mature’ husband, who is celebrating his 10 year anniversary. His wife who publicly acknowledges how much she loves her husband, and how he’s ‘so good’, although she would not hesitate to point out something she is strongly ideologically opposed to, even in a public gathering. Ranvir Shorey is a professor, and the moment i saw him on screen, it reminded me of how i have always felt that he is one of those actors who deserves so much more- whether it is in the form of roles or recognition. Talking brief;y about the writing, one of the most interestingly penned lines in the script would certainly be ‘Kaha gaya Ram Gopal Satya’, a way of calling out the housekeeper whose name is Satya.

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Sharat Katariya plays the perennially nervous character, something which is not very easy to showcase without going overboard. Saurabh Shukla shows us a particular side of the police which a lot of the public associate with them being a predominant part of their personality, easily resorting to violence to get out confessions, a light glimpse of which we also got from his role as a policeman in Slumdog Millionaire (2008). Rajat Kapoor, who initially is only on the sidelines dueing the party, later shows how he is the one who can peek into people’s souls with minimum hints. Koel Purie is the ever-smiling wife who always keeps herself occupied all the time, probably because she has to put up with a very difficult husband. And what a pleasure it was to see Sadia Siddiqui after so long in a role, where she naturally exhibits her character’s innate insecurities and prejudices.

The triumvirate of Ranvir, Vinay and Rajat in the same movie remind us of the other one which they were part of years back in Bheja Fry (2007), and a combination which is always a pleasure to look forward to. Obviously, I'm not going to reveal who the murderer is, someone who I've barely described in this review, but once you do see the film, the revelation scene shows what a powerful performer he is.

FPJ Verdict

If you like a light murder mystery, with a collection of solid actors who could have pulled this off as a play too, check out the film.