Ranveer Singh To Play Lord Shiva; Acquires Rights Of Amish Tripathi's Novel The Immortals Of Meluha: Report

Ranveer Singh To Play Lord Shiva? | Instagram

After the Dhurandhar franchise, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Pralay, and there have been reports that he will star in a movie directed by Aditya Dhar. Now, according to a recent report, Singh has acquired the rights of Amish Tripathi's Novel The Immortals Of Meluha, and he will be producing the movie under his banner, Maa Kasam Film along with Ananya Birla's Birla Studios.

A source told Pinkvilla, “Ranveer has been passionate about bringing Meluha to the big screen for a long time now. The acquisition happened recently, and the project is now officially under development. Makers are approaching the franchise as a long-term cinematic universe and the plan is to tell the story over 3 films. The writing work has already begun, and the team is taking its time to crack the screenplay and world-building. The first part is expected to go on floors in 2028."

While Ranveer will reportedly play the lead role and play the character of Lord Shiva, the remaining cast is not yet finalised. The source added, “The director will only be locked once the script work reaches a certain stage. Right now, the focus is entirely on developing the material."

Ranveer was also supposed to star in Don 3. But he opted out of the film, and reportedly, a legal battle is going on between the makers and the actor.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection

Ranveer is currently riding high on the super success of the Dhurandhar franchise. Dhurandhar 2, which was released in March this year, has broken many records at the box office.

Till now, it has collected Rs. 1143 crore net at the box office in India. The movie has become the highest-grossing Bollywood film, and when it comes to the highest-grossing Indian movie, Dhurandhar 2 is at the second spot. It is yet to beat Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2, which had collected Rs. 1234 crore net in India.