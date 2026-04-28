After Dhurandhar, Aditya Dhar Reunites With Ranveer Singh For Another Blockbuster Project? |

After the massive success of Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge, director Aditya Dhar is reportedly teaming up with Ranveer Singh once again for a new project. As per reports, the duo has already begun working on the film in full swing. But when will it go on floors, and who else will be part of Aditya and Ranveer’s upcoming collaboration? Here’s everything we know so far.

As per Pinkvilla's report, Aditya has cracked a new idea and is currently working on it. Reports suggest that the project is still in its early stages. The director is reportedly in talks with Ranveer Singh; however, the official paperwork is yet to be finalised by both the actor and the director.

So far, the title of Aditya's upcoming film has not been revealed. The movie is expected to go on floors by March 2027. The concept of the film is still reportedly in the development phase, so fans will have to wait for an official confirmation from Ranveer about coming on board.

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge emerged as a massive box office success, delivering record-breaking numbers both domestically and globally. According to Sacnilk, the film has collected over Rs. 1,130 crore net at the Indian box office, making it one of the highest-grossing Hindi films ever. Its worldwide gross has surged to approximately Rs. 1,770–1,780 crore, cementing its position among the top-grossing Indian films of all time and highlighting its phenomenal theatrical run.

Aditya Dhar has established himself as a filmmaker with a strong commercial track record, delivering major box office successes. He made a powerful directorial debut with Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019), which turned out to be a blockbuster, earning over Rs. 240 crore net at the Indian box office and receiving widespread critical acclaim. He followed this up with the Dhurandhar franchise, including Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge, both of which performed exceptionally well in theatres.