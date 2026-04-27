'Cry Somewhere Else': Dhurandhar 2 Actor Mustafa Ahmed's Wife Hits Back At Trolls After Being Accused Of 'Bad-Mouthing Hindus'

Mustafa Ahmed's Wife Fires Back At Trolls | Photo Via Instagram

Celebrity trainer-turned-actor Mustafa Ahmed, who played Rizwan in Dhurandhar 2 alongside Ranveer Singh as a trusted right-hand man and fellow Indian spy in Pakistan, has been receiving praise for his performance. Meanwhile, a fresh controversy has erupted after old tweets by his wife, Radhieka Pandeya, resurfaced online, with some netizens accusing her of 'bad-mouthing' Hindus.

Mustafa Ahmed's Wife Fires Back At Trolls

An X user @farzlicioustahe, shared the screenshots on X writing, Just because one is married to a Mullah doesn't mean Dhurandhar TheRevenge actor Mustafa wife @RadhiekaP has right to bad mouth Hindus and even President of India who happened to belong to Adivasi ST community." Another commented, "Mustafa Bhai saved Hindus by taking this one in."

Responding to the trolls, Radhieka lashed out and said, "Mustafa is not your bhai. Go cry somewhere else."

However, Radhieka's response to the trolls remains unavailable as she has set her X account to private amid the backlash.

Check it out:

In her old tweets, Radhieka responded to a post by Droupadi Murmu, President of India, who had paid tribute on Gandhi Jayanti, writing, "His message of truth, non-violence and love paves the way for the welfare of the world by bringing about harmony and equality in the society. He remains a source of inspiration for all the humanity."

To this, Radhieka replied, "Clearly not for you." Another tweet showed her replying to Nupur J Sharma, Editor-in-Chief of OpIndia, after Sharma had responded to Faye D'Souza. In her reply, Pandeya said, Don't be jealous. Bhakt party will give you some gomutra." using a derogatory reference.

Radhieka owns a fitness bakery called Fitness Bakery, which is described as India's first grain-free, gluten-free bakery. According to her X bio, she describes herself as a "journalist at heart, marathoner, fitness maniac, chocoholic, baker."