Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan's Energetic Dance Steals The Show At Anant Ambani's Birthday Bhajan Night; Kailash Kher Shares Video

A star-studded celebration marked the birthday of Anant Ambani in Jamnagar, Gujarat, with several Bollywood celebrities in attendance. Among the highlights of the evening was a lively bhajan night where actors Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh were seen dancing enthusiastically to a live performance by singer Kailash Kher.

Kher later shared a video from the celebration on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of the musical evening. In the clip, he can be seen performing his popular devotional track Babam Bam as guests joined in the festivities. Sharing the moment, the singer captioned the post, "Har Har Mahadev."

The video caught the attention of fans online. It showed several guests enjoying the music, including Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani, who appeared fully immersed in the performance.

Ranveer, known for his high energy, grabbed the spotlight with his spirited dance moves during the performance. Shah Rukh was also seen dancing along with his wife, Gauri Khan, as the audience soaked in the devotional atmosphere.

Soon after the clip went viral, fans flooded the comments section with reactions, many praising Ranveer’s infectious energy on the dance floor.

Inside Anant Ambani’s birthday celebration

Several Bollywood stars travelled to Jamnagar on April 9 to attend Anant Ambani’s birthday celebration. Apart from the bhajan night, videos from the event also showed Ranveer and Janhvi Kapoor joining Anant in cutting his birthday cake. Another clip from the festivities featured Ranveer and Janhvi performing garba while devotional songs played in the background.

Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, and Ambani family performing "Radhe Radhe" Bhajan on Anant Ambani Birthday!❤️



I just love The way Ambani family promotes Sanatan Dharma in their every function. Ambani family strongly follows Sanatan Dharma and always celebrates it during their… pic.twitter.com/ABdDLWEAXa — Priyanka Sharma (@priyankaspeaks3) April 11, 2026

Upcoming projects of Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ranveer is currently enjoying the success of his latest release, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which has reportedly collected Rs 1,691 crore worldwide within 24 days of its release. The actor will next appear in director Jai Mehta’s upcoming film Pralay, which also stars Kalyani Priyadarshan. The film is expected to go into production later this year.

Shah Rukh, on the other hand, is gearing up for director Siddharth Anand’s action thriller King. The film features a star-studded cast including Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Saurabh Shukla, Raghav Juyal and Jaideep Ahlawat in key roles. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24, 2026.