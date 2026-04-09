'Ranveer Singh Ignored Shah Rukh Khan': Viral Video Showing SRK Touch Dhurandhar 2 Actor's Cheek Sparks Massive Buzz– WATCH

Viral Video Showing SRK Touch Dhurandhar 2 Actor's Cheek Sparks Massive Buzz |

A heartwarming moment between Shah Rukh Khan and Dhurandhar star Ranveer Singh is going viral on social media. After the viral selfie photo, a video from Mishka Kamboj's, daughter of BJP leader Mohit Kamboj and Aksha Kamboj, birthday bash is making rounds online, leaving viewers curious and wondering whether Ranveer Singh ignored the King of Bollywood at the party.

The viral video shows Ranveer interacting with SRK's manager Pooja Dadlani. Both were seen warmly sharing a kiss on the cheeks while Shah Rukh Khan tapped Ranveer. He then lovingly placed his hands on Ranveer's chin. Ranveer responded with a few words to SRK before moving on to greet Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, and other guests at the party. Many viewers initially mistook the clip, thinking it was shot at Anant Ambani's birthday bash in Jamnagar. Previously, a party selfie of Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh from the same event went viral online.

Ranveer Singh Literally Ignored Shahrukh Khan on his face 😭🔥



When all the celebrities were together at Anant Ambani's birthday party, everyone's eyes were on Ranveer Singh and Shahrukh Khan were literally feeling left out



Shahrukh then tried to talk to him, but he just smiled… pic.twitter.com/OQyf8ikfgz — Courageous (@CourageousRo) April 9, 2026

Since Ranveer did not linger with SRK, many wondered whether he was ignoring him. One tweeted, "Lol he literally ignored the shorty khan who tried to get his attn by touching his cheek. Did the shorty break into a dance here too btw? (sic)" Another wrote, "Ranveer ignored SRK in front of everyone." Seeing the video, a user commented, "Ranveer Singh literally ignored Shah Rukh Khan on his face."

Lol he literally ignored the shorty khan who tried to get his attn by touching his cheek. Did the shorty break into a dance here too btw ??? — rk NY (@RkfromNy) April 9, 2026

Ranveer ignored SRK in front of everyone — Hindustani (@RKRajput27) April 9, 2026

The glamorous birthday bash for Mishka Kamboj in Mumbai drew a star‑studded crowd, with Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh among the high‑profile guests. Shah Rukh Khan was seen looking effortlessly stylish in a black and white striped outfit paired with cool sunglasses, while Ranveer Singh impressed in an all‑black ensemble, including a black leather jacket and bucket hat, reflecting his signature energetic style.

The party also featured viral moments, including Ranveer performing the Dhurandhar title track with co‑star Sanjay Dutt as other celebs mingled and enjoyed the lively celebration.