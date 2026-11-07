Pralay: Hansal Mehta REACTS To MCA's Allegations Of Cricket Match Disruption Due To 6-Hour Shoot, Says Team Had Azad Maidan Permissions

Hansal Mehta breaks silence on Pralay shoot controversy | Instagram

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta has finally responded to the allegations raised by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) over the six-hour shoot of Ranveer Singh-starrer Pralay at Mumbai's Azad Maidan. The association claimed that the filming disrupted the schedule of Under-14 and Under-16 inter-school cricket matches, forcing it to postpone the games. The MCA also questioned the Maharashtra government's Sports Department for allegedly prioritising commercial activities over cricket at a ground used by young players.

Hansal Mehta Reacts To MCA's Allegations Against Ranveer Singh's Pralay Shoot

Reacting to the allegations, Hansal told Mumbai Mirror that the Pralay team had secured all the necessary permissions to shoot at Azad Maidan. He also criticised the bureaucratic hurdles filmmakers face while shooting in Mumbai, saying, "But I would like to underscore that Mumbai has been rendered a no-go zone for film shoots because of bureaucratic hurdles. And people like you fuel the fire."

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About Pralay Shoot Controversy

According to the MCA, large sets were erected and artificial grass was laid for the shoot of Pralay. The association said the work disrupted ongoing tournaments and inconvenienced players, schools, clubs and match officials. It also warned that allowing commercial shoots could encourage similar requests in the future.

As per the Mumbai Mirror, the MCA has written to the deputy director of sports, expressing concern over the permission granted without consulting it. He argued that Azad Maidan should remain a priority venue for school and college players, coaching programmes and competitive cricket.

“We are working to nurture young cricketers and organise several interstate tournaments. But because of the film shoot, we had to postpone matches. How can the Sports Department allow this?” MCA Apex Council member Nadim Memon told Mumbai Mirror.

Government Defends Permission For Pralay

The state government allowed Mumbai-based production company Light Rays to use 5,000 square yards of land for six hours. The company was charged Rs 40,000 as rent and asked to submit a refundable security deposit of the same amount. The permission was signed on October 30 and forwarded on November 2.

About Pralay

Meanwhile, Pralay, directed by Hansal Mehta’s son Jai Mehta, stars Ranveer Singh and Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead roles, marking the latter’s Bollywood debut. The film is a survival thriller set in a post-apocalyptic world, with a devastated Mumbai serving as its backdrop.