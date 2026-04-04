Is Dhurandhar 2 Star Ranveer Singh's Next Film Pralay Adaptation Of The Novel Blindness? Producer Hansal Mehta Clarifies

Ranveer Singh / Hansal Mehta | Instagram

After the massive success of the Dhurandhar franchise, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Pralay, a post-apocalyptic zombie thriller, directed by Hansal Mehta's son, Jai Mehta. There were reports that the movie is an adaptation of the novel Blindness by José Saramago. However, recently, in an interview, Hansal clarified that their film is not based on Blindness.

While talking to The Hollywood Reporter India, Hansal said, “It's not an adaptation. Jai and Vishal Kapoor have written the original story."

The filmmaker added that he thinks a book like Blindness cannot be easily adapted. He said, "I had seen the 2008 film adaptation (starring Julianne Moore and Mark Ruffalo), and it wasn’t great. Writers like Saramago or Salman Rushdie… I feel they are best experienced on paper. Their books lose all their magic when interpreted for cinema.”

The reports of Pralay being based on Blindness started doing the rounds when Kalyani Priyadarshan, who reportedly plays the female lead in the film, shared a picture of reading the book and tagged Jai in her Instagram story. However, now Hansal has clarified that the film is an original story.

Ranveer Singh Approached Jai Mehta

Hansal revealed that his son Jai was working on the idea for a long time, and it was Ranveer who approached Jai to work with him. “When Ranveer saw his (Jai) work, he reached out to him, and then Jai pitched it to him. Once Ranveer said he liked the idea, we invested in developing it, helping Jai create the world he wants to present in the film.”

Ranveer Singh Upcoming Movies

While Ranveer has Pralay lined up, he will reportedly be teaming up with Aditya Dhar once again for a movie based on Chandragupta Maurya. However, there's no official confirmation about the film.

Meanwhile, the actor was also supposed to star in Don 3, but he has opted out of it.