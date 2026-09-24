Ranveer Singh Makes First Appearance After Welcoming 2nd Baby With Wife Deepika Padukone, Wins Hearts As He Poses With Paparazzi - VIDEO | Instagram

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh made his first public appearance after welcoming his second baby girl with wife Deepika Padukone. The actor attended the screening of Hunkkaar: The Roar, where he posed for the paparazzi before taking a moment to meet them individually. Ranveer was seen shaking hands with the photographers and even posing for pictures with them.

After Ranveer and Deepika welcomed their second daughter on September 19, 2026, the actor stepped out for the first time. Dressed in an all-white outfit, Ranveer completed his look with a pair of classy sunglasses as he posed for the cameras at the screening.

However, it was his interaction with the paparazzi that caught attention. After posing for the cameras, Ranveer personally met the photographers, shook hands with them and even sat among them for a picture. The warm gesture left fans gushing over the actor, with one user tweeting, “Bro has zero attitude.”

Bro Have Zero Attitude 😭



Zero Attitude, Just Pure Love! Ranveer Singh Met With Paps With So Much Love and Sat With Them 💥 pic.twitter.com/SinZpdK8gG — Filmy_Duniya (@SalmanKingfv) September 24, 2026

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone welcomed their second child, a baby girl, on September 19, 2026, nearly two years after the birth of their first daughter, Dua. The couple announced the happy news through a joint Instagram post featuring a baby footprint, with the message, “Welcome Baby Girl. 19|9|2026,” followed by the names “Dua, Deepika & Ranveer.” The arrival of their second daughter came after months of anticipation, with the couple having announced Deepika’s second pregnancy in April through a post featuring Dua holding a positive pregnancy test.

Interestingly, just a day before welcoming their second baby, Deepika and Ranveer visited Mumbai’s famous Siddhivinayak Temple on September 18 to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha. They were accompanied by Ranveer’s parents, Anju and Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, and were seen arriving at the temple amid the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Deepika opted for a traditional orange-and-purple outfit, while Ranveer wore a purple kurta with white trousers. The visit also brought back memories of September 2024, when the couple had visited the same temple shortly before the birth of their first daughter, Dua. They had visited Siddhivinayak on September 6 that year, and Dua was born two days later, on September 8.