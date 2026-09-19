Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone Blessed With Second Daughter; Sonam Kapoor, Kriti Sanon And Other Celebrities Congratulate The Couple

Celebrities Congratulate Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone | Instagram

Actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have been blessed with one more baby girl. The couple took to Instagram on Saturday, September 19, 2026, to announce the arrival of their second daughter. On Friday, the Bajirao Mastani actors were clicked together at the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai, and fans were expecting that maybe they would be welcoming their second child soon. Their elder daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, was born two years ago on September 8, 2024.

Celebrities Congratulate Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

Many celebrities commented on the couple's Instagram post and congratulated them. Anil Kapoor commented, "Congratulations ❤️❤️ Girls are the best (sic)."

Sonam Kapoor wrote, "What a dream ❤️ congratulations (sic)." Kriti Sanon commented, "Awww!! congratulations you guys!!! ♥️♥️♥️

Dua has a baby sister!!! Such a blessing! (sic)."

Udaybir Sandhu, who played the role of Pinda in Dhurandhar, also commented, "Congratulations bhai ❤️❤️ Waheguru mehr kare (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Fans React To Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Second Baby Girl

It is Radha Ashtami today (September 19, 2026), and many fans are connecting the arrival of DeepVeer's daughter to it. A fan commented, "Radha Rani blessed the family in all ways today (sic)."

Another Instagram user wrote, "Congratulations you guys are really lucky because you blessed with 2girls lost of love and blessings to your family ❤️❤️😇😇😇✨✨✨✨✨ happy Radha ashtami Radhe raani bless you guys 🤩 radhe Radhe (sic)." One more netizen commented, "Such a blessing welcome Radha rani ❤❤❤❤🌸🌸 Radha ashtami today big day lucky baby girl (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone Wedding

Ranveer and Deepika got married in 2018. In 2024, they were blessed with Dua, and now, after two years, the couple is blessed with one more baby girl.

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone Upcoming Movies

Ranveer is currently busy with the shooting of Pralay. Meanwhile, Deepika will next be seen in King, which will release in December this year.