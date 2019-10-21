Narcissist much? Ranveer Singh just called his own Vogue cover 'sultry'

This November, Vogue India does not give you one but seven stunning covers featuring six powerful women including Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Lilly Singh, Huda Kattan, Dutee Chand. And the special cover also includes the dapper Ranveer Singh.

The sultry cover features the dapper Ranveer Singh who is known for his gender-fluid fashion statements, brilliant performances on the big screen and is considered a style icon. Dressed in Michael Kors red jacket, Outhouse and Valliyan accessories and messy hair completes his cover shoot.