Narcissist much? Ranveer Singh just called his own Vogue cover 'sultry'

This November, Vogue India does not give you one but seven stunning covers featuring six powerful women including Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Lilly Singh, Huda Kattan, Dutee Chand. And the special cover also includes the dapper Ranveer Singh.
The sultry cover features the dapper Ranveer Singh who is known for his gender-fluid fashion statements, brilliant performances on the big screen and is considered a style icon. Dressed in Michael Kors red jacket, Outhouse and Valliyan accessories and messy hair completes his cover shoot.
Alia is the underwater beauty in the stunning November issue. Dressed in neon swimsuit and minimal makeup, the actress has posed underwater for this cover shoot.
Katrina Kaif oozes sexiness in the new edition of Vogue India cover. The Reebok red jacket, wet hairdo, smokey eye makes her look sultry yet super sexy. The enigmatic actress moving ahead in her career and starting her own beauty line with Kay Beauty cosmetics.
Anushka Sharma is writing her own rules when it comes to fashion and it clearly shows on the cover as well. The actress, who won Style Icon Of The Year at Vogue Women Of The Year Awards 2019, is dressed in pink with Misho and Olio stores jewelry. Minimal makeup with nude lips and beach wavy hair rounded her look.
Lilly Singh aka Superwoman of the internet generation has gone from the most famous Youtuber to first bisexual woman of colour to have her own late-night talk show with A Little Late With Lilly Singh. With a black top paired up with a padded jacket, Lilly is ruling the cover as well.
Huda Kattan, who owns a billion-dollar beauty empire with Huda Beauty, is a water baby on the cover.
Dutee Chand is the fastest sprinter in India who received Vogue Sportsperson of the Year. After making waves on the field, the sprinter is slaying on the cover as well.
