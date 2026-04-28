Ranveer Allahbadia CONFIRMS Relationship With Juhi Bhatt During Romantic Kenya Vacay; Ashish Chanchlani Teases 'Jaldi Ab Kar Shaadi'

Ranveer Allahbadia Goes Instagram Official With Juhi Bhatt | Photo Via Instagram

Popular podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, aka BeerBiceps, who was earlier embroiled in Samay Raina's YouTube show India's Got Latent controversy, has finally confirmed his new relationship with social media influencer Juhi Bhatt after months of speculation. Earlier rumoured to be dating actress Nikki Sharma, Ranveer and Juhi were recently seen together attending Mumbai Indians' IPL 2026 match at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Ranveer Allahbadia Goes Instagram Official With Juhi Bhatt

Ranveer, who is currently on a romantic vacation in Maasai Mara, Kenya with Juhi, took his fans and followers by surprise by sharing photos with her. Earlier, he had only shared Ghibli-inspired AI-generated pictures with Juhi to avoid revealing her face, but he has now made it Instagram official. Sharing adorable photos on his Instagram handle, Ranveer wrote, "Sun, moon, stars & everything in between. Ever met someone whose light can burn away all of the world's negatives? I have. #HardLaunchFromTheMara."

Check it out:

Soon after Ranveer shared photos with Juhi, Ashish Chanchlani, who was also embroiled in the Latent controversy, teased him by writing, "Jaldi ab kar shaadi." Sargun Mehta dropped red heart emojis, while Orry congratulated Ranveer on making his relationship official.