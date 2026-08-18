Ranveer Allahbadia AKA BeerBiceps Says Only Top 30 Bollywood Stars Make 'Real Money', Says 'Content Creation Has Room For Thousands'

Ranveer Allahbadia AKA BeerBiceps Says Only Top 30 Bollywood Stars Make 'Real Money' |

Famous YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, recently claimed that content creation can be more financially rewarding than the film industry. However, he noted that only a select few at the top of Bollywood may be making the "real money", while several content creators can earn well without achieving the same level of fame as film actors.

Ranveer shared his thoughts on social media, writing, "People assume the film industry pays better than content creation." The host of The Ranveer Show added, "It's usually the opposite, only maybe thirty people at the very top of Bollywood make real money."

He further claimed that while only around 30 people in Bollywood may be earning substantial amounts, the content-creation space offers opportunities for thousands to build sustainable careers. Ranveer wrote, "While content creation has room for thousands of people to build something sustainable, most of them without ever becoming famous the way an actor has to."

People assume the film industry pays better than content creation. It's usually the opposite, only maybe thirty people at the very top of Bollywood make real money, while content creation has room for thousands of people to build something sustainable, most of them without ever… — Ranveer Allahbadia (@BeerBicepsGuy) August 18, 2026

A similar comparison has previously been made by actor and content creator Gaurav Gera, who has worked in both the film and digital spaces. In a 2026 interview with Curly Tales, Gera opened up about the financial differences between the two careers, discussing how content creation can offer creators greater earning opportunities and ownership compared to traditional acting.

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan has also openly compared her earnings from filmmaking with content creation. On Sania Mirza's podcast Serving It Up With Sania, when asked to choose between choreography, direction and content creation, Farah said, “Maximum money is in content creation.”

When Sania reminded her that she had directed a Rs. 300 crore plus film, Farah clarified, “No, personally, I have made the most money in content creation. But if you ask me what I want to do, that would be direction. That’s my thing.” Indeed even actors and filmmakers themselves accept that content creators earn better as compared to the actors (obviously not all).