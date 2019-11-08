Rani Mukerji slays again, wins the Most Influential Cinema Personality Award in South-east Asia

Rani Mukerji is a true icon of Indian cinema having delivered some of the biggest blockbusters as well as most loved movies of our generation. Today, she added another feature to her cap as she was awarded the Most Influential Cinema Personality Award in South-east Asia! She bagged this award for her award-winning phenomenal work in Hichki that grossed around Rs. 250 crores worldwide!

Rani tells us from Singapore, “It is truly humbling for me to be called the Most Influential Cinema Personality. As an actor, I have been fortunate enough to have got films that inspired me and everyone who saw them on screen. Some of them sparked a conversation and also affected social change. I have a special liking towards films that leave an impact on the hearts and minds of people and makes us ponder about the world that we live in.”