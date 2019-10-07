Rani Mukerji, Ayan Mukerji reunite with family for Durga Puja

With the festivities of Navratri and Durga Pujo going on, the celebs are elated and have put their best foot forward in welcoming the goddesses home. Rani Mukerji even opened up about the fun she used to have as a kid when she went pandal shopping with her family. Celebrating Ashtami, Kajol took to her Instagram to share a few adorable family pictures.

Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Ayaan Mukerji, Tanisha Mukerji, Tanuja and Shomu Mukerji happily pose in front of the idols. Kajol even posted another picture featuring Ayan Mukerji and her family. The pictures are absolutely heart-warming and capture the true essence of Durga Pujo. Kajol posted them with the caption, “Wishing every one a very happy ashtami….. Jai Mata Di.”