Rani Mukerji On Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna Being 'Ahead Of Its Time': Karan Johar Was Bold Enough To Make A Film Like That

At the ongoing edition of the International Film Festival of India in Goa, Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway actress Rani Mukerji recalled the time when her character of Maya in Karan Johar's Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna was subjected to a lot of judgements and criticism.

During an exclusive masterclass, the incredibly talented actress revealed that the 2006 film made numerous couples uneasy, yet it held up a mirror to an essential truth in society that still persists. She mentioned that it unveiled the facade often present in Indian marriages, contributing to an increase in divorces in the country.

In her eyes, the film served as an eye opener. Rani shares, “I think what happened with Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna was that, after the film, there were a lot of divorces. There were a lot of people going to the theatre and watching the film in extreme discomfort. And I think that is the feedback Karan got for his film, and I think it opened eyes for a lot of people and they took the decision of being happy.”

Justifying the actions of her character Maya, Rani further added, “What is beautiful about Maya’s character is that she loved Rishi in a different capacity and as a friend. What she found in Shah Rukh’s character was the romance she was always looking for. It is very important to talk about a woman’s wants and her choices. Just because the husband doesn’t beat you, it does not mean that he is good in bed or you are in love with him. A women is never allowed or asked, ‘Are you attracted to this man?’”

Rani applauded KJo's attempt at bringing light to a subject before its time. “In fact, Karan Johar was bold enough to make a film like that at a time when he wasn’t sure what was happening. I think it is important to stand by strong films and strong roles. But in the history of Indian cinema, it will always be remembered as a film which is always ahead of its time.”

Despite polarising reactions at the time of release, many cinephiles now believe that Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna is by far, KJo's most nuanced and mature take on the nature of relationships and marriages.