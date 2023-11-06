Rani Mukerji Steps Out For Lunch In Easy-Breezy Yellow Dress In Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 06, 2023
On November 6, 2023, Rani Mukerji was spotted by the paparazzi as she stepped out for lunch in Mumbai.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
For the outing, Rani Mukerji wore an easy-breezy yellow printed dress to beat the Mumbai heat.
Rani Mukerji also carried a Dior Caramel Beige Cannage Lambskin bag with her outfit.
Rani Mukerji opted for a nude brown lipstick and kept her hair in a ponytail.
Rani Mukerji was also seen planting a sweet kiss on her friend's cheeks before bidding adieu.
Rani Mukerji will be soon making an appearance on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan seaosn 8 alongside Kajol.
Rani Mukerji was last seen in Mr Chatterjee Vs Norway, which was directed by Ashima Chibber.