Rani Mukerji Makes An Exit From Akshay Kumar's OMG 3 Due To Creative Differences With Director: Report

Moviegoers were super excited for Oh My Goddess (OMG 3), as Rani Mukerji and Akshay Kumar were all set to share screen space for the first time in Amit Rai's directorial. However, on Friday, a report in Variety India claimed that the actress is no longer a part of the project, and the talks of her starring in the film were just at the initial stage, and she never signed the papers.

However, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Rani was on board for the film, and even the pre-production had started. But, due to creative differences with the director, the actress opted out of the film.

A source told the portal, "She started to have creative differences with Amit Rai. She had a certain way of looking at the script, including post-production, and expected Amit to follow her experience. Amit, on the other hand, had a strong counter perspective on the presentation of the film. The duo eventually could not gel well, leading to a fall-out of sorts."

According to the portal, Akshay tried to solve the issues between the actress and the director, but he later decided that the film needs the right energy, and there should not be forced casting.

The source further said, “Rani, too, had her reservations, and the two senior actors, like true professionals, decided to amicably part ways on Oh My Goddess. Rani loved the script but, with a heavy heart, chose to step away. The team is now looking to recast the role with another senior actress.”

Rani Mukerji Upcoming Movies

Rani was last seen in Mardaani 3, which did average business at the box office, and received mixed reviews. She currently has one film lined up, which is Shah Rukh Khan starrer, King. In the movie, Rani has a cameo.