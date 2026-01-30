 Rani Mukerji Disagrees With AR Rahman's Remarks On Communal Bias, Calls Bollywood 'The Most Secular Place'
Amid the promotions for Mardaani 3, Rani Mukerji stated that she has never encountered discrimination in her three-decade-long Bollywood career. Calling the film industry inclusive, the actress said she believes Bollywood remains one of the most secular workspaces in the country

Ria SharmaUpdated: Friday, January 30, 2026, 02:38 PM IST
Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji reacted to Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman’s recent comments about shifting power structures in Bollywood and offered a contrasting view based on her own experience. A few days back, Rahman sparked a debate after suggesting that creative spaces were increasingly being controlled by non-creative decision-makers and hinting that communal factors may also play a role.

In an interview with DD News, amid the promotions for Mardaani 3, Rani stated that she has never encountered discrimination in her three-decade-long Bollywood career. Calling the film industry inclusive, the actress said she believes Bollywood remains one of the most secular workspaces in the country.

"Bollywood is the most secular place, and I truly believe that. There is no discrimination based on caste or religion. In my 30 years in the industry, I have never experienced anything like this. I love this industry, it made me who I am today," she said.

"I am saying this from the bottom of my heart: here, merit matters. Your work speaks for you, and ultimately, the person the audience connects with is the one who survives and succeeds. For me, Bollywood remains the most secular and one of the most amazing places to be," Rani added.

Addressing questions around the existence of lobbies in the film industry, Rani chose to distance herself from such discussions. She explained that she prefers to stay focused on her work and keeps her personal priorities clear.

"I stay far away from all of that. I only focus on my films, and at this stage of my life, my priority is my child and my family," she said.

AR Rahman's controversial statement

Rahman’s original remarks were made during an interview with BBC Asian Network, where he reflected on his experiences as a Tamil composer working in Bollywood. He spoke about projects slipping away despite initial discussions and suggested that decisions were often influenced by those without creative backgrounds. He also mentioned that while communal factors may not have been overt, he had heard about them through indirect conversations.

Following the backlash over his comments, Rahman issued a clarification on social media. In a video message, he reaffirmed his respect for India, calling it his home and inspiration. He acknowledged that his words may have been misunderstood and clarified that his intention was never to hurt sentiments but to serve and uplift through his music.

