Randeep Hooda & Wife Lin Laishram Share Dreamy Pictures From Maternity Photoshoot; Fans Congratulate The Couple In Advance

A few months ago, actor Randeep Hooda and his wife Lin Laishram shared the good news with their fans that they are pregnant, and it looks like soon the couple will welcome their first child. On Monday, Randeep and Lin took to Instagram to share some dreamy pictures from their maternity shoot.

The pictures have grabbed the attention of their fans on social media, and are congratulating the couple. Check out the post below...

Fans React To Randeep Hooda & Lin Laishram's Maternity Photoshoot

A fan commented on the post, "Parents so good looking, the kid is gonna be blessed with A+++++++ genes! (sic)." Another Instagram user wrote, "Twin lag rahe hain (sic)."

One more netizen commented, "May god bless you with a beautiful child (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Randeep Hooda's Beautiful Wish For His Wife

Last year in December, Randeep had written a beautiful post for his wife, Lin, on her birthday. He had posted, "As you step into this beautiful new chapter of motherhood, I’m already in awe, of your strength, your grace, and your endless love. Watching you do it all makes me fall for you all over again (and keeps me happily on my toes). Here’s to you, to us, and to the magic we’re creating together. Happy Birthday (sic)."

Randeep and Lin got married in November 2023 in a traditional Manipuri Meitei wedding ceremony. Their wedding pictures had become the talk of the town.

Randeep Hooda Upcoming Movies

Randeep was last seen in the 2025 release Jaat, which starred Sunny Deol in the lead role. The actor played the role of the antagonist in the film.

Currently, he has two films lined up, an English film titled Matchbox: The Movie and Eetha, in which he will be seen opposite Shraddha Kapoor. While Matchbox is slated to release in October on Apple TV in the US, the release date of Eetha is not yet announced.