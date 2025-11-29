 Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram Announce Pregnancy On Second Wedding Anniversary: 'Little Wild One On The Way'—PHOTO
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentRandeep Hooda, Lin Laishram Announce Pregnancy On Second Wedding Anniversary: 'Little Wild One On The Way'—PHOTO

Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram Announce Pregnancy On Second Wedding Anniversary: 'Little Wild One On The Way'—PHOTO

Randeep Hooda, who tied the knot with Lin Laishram in Imphal on November 29, 2023, celebrates his second anniversary on Saturday. Marking the milestone, the couple shared a heartfelt post announcing their pregnancy. Revealing the joyous news on social media, they wrote, "Two years of love, adventure, and now... a little wild one on the way.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, November 29, 2025, 12:13 PM IST
article-image

Actor Randeep Hooda, who tied the knot with Lin Laishram in in a traditional Meitei wedding ceremony in Imphal on November 29, 2023, celebrates his second anniversary on Saturday. Marking the milestone, the couple shared a heartfelt post announcing their pregnancy.

Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram Announce Pregnancy

Revealing the joyous news on social media, they wrote, "Two years of love, adventure, and now... a little wild one on the way."

Check it out:

FPJ Shorts
'No Differences': Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar's Reaffirm Unity After Breakfast Meet Amid Reports Of Power Tussle Over Karnataka CM Post
'No Differences': Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar's Reaffirm Unity After Breakfast Meet Amid Reports Of Power Tussle Over Karnataka CM Post
Air India, IndiGo Warn Of Delays As Airbus Orders Mandatory Updates For Global A320 Fleet
Air India, IndiGo Warn Of Delays As Airbus Orders Mandatory Updates For Global A320 Fleet
Video: In Attempt To Steal Live Goat Inside Leopard Cage, UP Man Gets Trapped In It For Whole Night
Video: In Attempt To Steal Live Goat Inside Leopard Cage, UP Man Gets Trapped In It For Whole Night
Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram Announce Pregnancy On Second Wedding Anniversary: 'Little Wild One On The Way'—PHOTO
Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram Announce Pregnancy On Second Wedding Anniversary: 'Little Wild One On The Way'—PHOTO
Read Also
Randeep Hooda Says He Was Given A Bowl & Umbrella To 'Pee' During Wedding Ceremony: 'Sat With My...
article-image

Lin had sparked pregnancy rumours earlier this year when Randeep shared photos from their Diwali celebration on social media. Several netizens claimed that Lin's baby bump was visible, even though the actress attempted to hide it.

How Randeep Hooda Met Lin Laishram

Before his wedding, the actor revealed how he met Lin and shared the story of their first encounter with ANI, "We have been friends for a very long time. We met when we were in theatres. Since then, we have had a great friendship, which we are now making into a family."

Lin further stated, "We actually met at Naseeruddin Shah's theatre group called Motley and he was my senior. That's where I met him. We were friends and it's turning into a beautiful journey."

Sharing photos from the wedding ceremony, Randeep and Lin wrote in an Instagram post, "From today, we are one #JustMarried." After their intimate wedding, on December 11, 2023, they hosted a wedding reception in Mumbai for their B-Town friends.

See the wedding photos here:

In 2022, Randeep made his relationship Instagram official with Lin by sharing a picture with his girlfriend on Diwali. His parents were also with them. “Love and light to all around the world #happydiwali,” Randeep had written along with their photo.  

The two were in a relationship for quite some time before they got married.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram Announce Pregnancy On Second Wedding Anniversary: 'Little Wild One On...

Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram Announce Pregnancy On Second Wedding Anniversary: 'Little Wild One On...

Sidhu Moosewala's New Song Barota Featuring Sweetaj Brar Releases 3 Years After His Tragic Death,...

Sidhu Moosewala's New Song Barota Featuring Sweetaj Brar Releases 3 Years After His Tragic Death,...

Gustaakh Ishq Box Office Collection Day 1: Vijay Varma & Fatima Sana Shaikh's Film Opens Low At...

Gustaakh Ishq Box Office Collection Day 1: Vijay Varma & Fatima Sana Shaikh's Film Opens Low At...

Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 1: Kriti Sanon's Film Earns ₹16 Cr, Becomes 2025's...

Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 1: Kriti Sanon's Film Earns ₹16 Cr, Becomes 2025's...

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 28: Angad Loses His Job After Theft...

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 28: Angad Loses His Job After Theft...