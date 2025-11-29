Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram Announce Pregnancy On Second Wedding Anniversary: 'Little Wild One On The Way'—PHOTO

Actor Randeep Hooda, who tied the knot with Lin Laishram in in a traditional Meitei wedding ceremony in Imphal on November 29, 2023, celebrates his second anniversary on Saturday. Marking the milestone, the couple shared a heartfelt post announcing their pregnancy.

Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram Announce Pregnancy

Revealing the joyous news on social media, they wrote, "Two years of love, adventure, and now... a little wild one on the way."

Check it out:

Lin had sparked pregnancy rumours earlier this year when Randeep shared photos from their Diwali celebration on social media. Several netizens claimed that Lin's baby bump was visible, even though the actress attempted to hide it.

How Randeep Hooda Met Lin Laishram

Before his wedding, the actor revealed how he met Lin and shared the story of their first encounter with ANI, "We have been friends for a very long time. We met when we were in theatres. Since then, we have had a great friendship, which we are now making into a family."

Lin further stated, "We actually met at Naseeruddin Shah's theatre group called Motley and he was my senior. That's where I met him. We were friends and it's turning into a beautiful journey."

Sharing photos from the wedding ceremony, Randeep and Lin wrote in an Instagram post, "From today, we are one #JustMarried." After their intimate wedding, on December 11, 2023, they hosted a wedding reception in Mumbai for their B-Town friends.



See the wedding photos here:

In 2022, Randeep made his relationship Instagram official with Lin by sharing a picture with his girlfriend on Diwali. His parents were also with them. “Love and light to all around the world #happydiwali,” Randeep had written along with their photo.

The two were in a relationship for quite some time before they got married.