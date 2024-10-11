Randeep Hooda Reunites With Cat 'Mini Mee' After 4 Days Of Being Missing: 'Have Always Had Dogs But...' (PHOTOS) | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Randeep Hooda is an ardent animal lover and his social media handles are proof of the same. He is known for his fondness of horses and has quite a few number of them. Recently, he has expanded his family by adopting an Indie cat, making him a proud pet parent.

In a heartwarming post, the actor took to his Instagram handle, In a heartwarming update, the actor took to Instagram to share that he has been reunited with his Indie cat, who had gone missing for four days.

He wrote, "And .. she’s been found thank you everyone for your concern.. a friend of mine found our “mini mee” with kids playing with her not far from the office after 4 days that she had been missing."

He added, "I have always had dogs but being a cat parent is very new. Apparently after a few weeks the mother drives the kittens away. We have separated them for now and finding solutions."

On the work front, Randeep's film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, which is based on the life of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, was said to have been India's 'official entry' for Oscars 2025. However, Ravi Kottakara, FFI President stated, "They (the makers of Savarkar) have given some wrong communication. I am going to release a statement about it as well. Only Laapataa Ladies has been sent for Oscars from India officially."

The film was co-written, and co-produced by Randeep Hooda, who also plays the titular role. Swatantrya Veer Savarkar starred Ankita Lokhande in the lead, who played the role of Yamunabai Savarkar.