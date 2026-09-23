Ranbir Kapoor's Cousin Aadar Jain, Alekha Advani Officially Register Marriage In Mumbai 1.5 Years After Wedding: 'Trial Period Over'

Aadar Jain, Alekha Advani Make Marriage Official After 1.5 Years | Photo Via Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s cousin, actor Aadar Jain, and Alekha Advani have finally made their marriage official on paper. The couple registered their marriage in Mumbai on Wednesday, September 23, around 1.5 years after celebrating their wedding with grand ceremonies.

Aadar Jain, Alekha Advani Make Marriage Official

Sharing the news of their marriage registration on social media, Aadar and Alekha posted a series of pictures along with a playful caption.

“Trial period: OVER. No returns, no exchanges, no take-backs! Officially Mr. & Mrs. Jain! Finally made it legal with my favourite. Thank you, Ganpati Bappa, for blessing us,” they wrote in their joint post.

Check it out:

In the pictures, Alekha looked stunning in a heavily embroidered red salwar suit, while Aadar complemented her in a maroon kurta paired with white pyjamas. The couple appeared happy as they marked yet another milestone in their relationship.

Aadar is the grandson of late legendary actor Raj Kapoor and the son of Raj Kapoor’s youngest child, Rima Jain.

Aadar’s relationship history had also grabbed attention ahead of his wedding. He was earlier in a relationship with actor Tara Sutaria for around four years. During his mehendi ceremony, Aadar’s comments about his past relationship and his reference to “time pass” sparked backlash online.

Speaking about Alekha, Aadar had said, “I have always loved her since then, and I have always wanted to be with her but never got a chance to be with her.” He added that his journey had ultimately been “worth the wait” because he was marrying Alekha.

Following the criticism, Aadar clarified that his comments had been misunderstood, pointing out that he had referred to a “20-year” journey and had not said “four years” in the context that was being interpreted online.

Alekha and Tara also share a history of friendship and were once close, and they continue to follow each other on Instagram.