 Ranbir Kapoor Waves At Paps, Alia Bhatt Flashes Big Smile As They Celebrate Diwali With Neetu Kapoor At Krishna Raj Bungalow – VIDEO
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HomeEntertainmentRanbir Kapoor Waves At Paps, Alia Bhatt Flashes Big Smile As They Celebrate Diwali With Neetu Kapoor At Krishna Raj Bungalow – VIDEO

Ranbir Kapoor Waves At Paps, Alia Bhatt Flashes Big Smile As They Celebrate Diwali With Neetu Kapoor At Krishna Raj Bungalow – VIDEO

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt greeted paparazzi from their new Krishna Raj bungalow in Mumbai on Diwali 2026. Ranbir waved and blew flying kisses from the balcony, with Neetu Kapoor joining him.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, November 08, 2026, 10:06 PM IST
Ranbir Kapoor Waves At Paps, Alia Bhatt Flashes Big Smile As They Celebrate Diwali With Neetu Kapoor At Krishna Raj Bungalow – VIDEO
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Celebrate Diwali At New Krishna Raj Bungalow | Instagram

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt moved into their new Mumbai home in November 2025. Located in Pali Hill, Bandra, Mumbai the six-storey property is known as the Krishna Raj bungalow, named after Ranbir’s grandparents, Raj and Krishna Kapoor. On the occasion of Diwali 2026, the couple stepped out to greet paparazzi who had gathered outside their new residence.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Celebrate Diwali At New Krishna Raj Bungalow

Ranbir was seen wishing the paparazzi a happy Diwali from the bungalow’s balcony, blowing flying kisses and waving at them. Neetu Kapoor also joined him in greeting the photographers, while Alia was seen flashing her bright, cheerful smile.

Check it out:

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Neetu Kapoor has a separate floor in the six-storey mansion with rooms dedicated for daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and granddaughter Samara Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt's Post For Ranbir Kapoor After Ramayana Release

Earlier, Alia shared adorable photos of Ranbir with daughter Raha from the sets of Ramayana and lauded his performance in the mythological magnum opus following the theatrical release of Ramayana: Part 1 on November 5, 2026.

Taking to Instagram, the actress wrote, "You poured everything into this one and somehow still had all of it left for her. So proud of you, Ranbir, and of every single person who brought their heart and soul to this incredible experience at the movies. Some stories are bigger than all of us & Ramayana is one of them."

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Work Front

Ranbir and Alia are also set to reunite with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Love & War, which will mark Ranbir and Alia's reunion with Vicky Kaushal after Sanju. The film is slated to release in theatres on January 21, 2027.

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