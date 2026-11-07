Alia Bhatt Kisses Daughter Raha, Shares Inside Glimpses Of Her Fun-Filled 4th Birthday Celebration With Ranbir Kapoor - PHOTOS

Inside Raha Kapoor's 4th Birthday | Instagram

Actress Alia Bhatt shared adorable glimpses from her daughter Raha's fourth birthday celebration, which took place on November 6. The photos featured Alia and her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor, celebrating the special occasion with their little girl.

Alia Bhatt Shares Adorable Photos From Raha's 4th Birthday

In one of the heartwarming moments, the couple can be seen helping Raha cut her birthday cake. Dressed in a cute grey checked outfit with her hair styled in tiny ponytails, Raha appeared excited as her parents showered her with love. Alia, dressed in a pretty floral outfit, smiled warmly, while Ranbir leaned towards his daughter with a big smile.

Check it out:

Inside Raha Kapoor's 4th Birthday

Sharing the pictures on her Instagram handle on Saturday, Alia wrote, "She's 4," accompanied by a teary-eyed and rainbow emoji. Another picture showed Raha running around in her little dress, while a particularly adorable frame captured Alia sweetly kissing her daughter's cheek. However, the actress continued to keep Raha's face hidden from the camera.

The birthday celebration appeared to follow a Bluey-themed concept, with characters Bluey and Bingo featured on the cake, along with colourful rainbow decorations.

Alia was also seen posing cheerfully in her floral dress, holding up a party favour against the beautifully decorated backdrop. The pictures offered fans a glimpse into the intimate yet cheerful birthday celebration of the star couple's little girl.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14, 2022, in an intimate wedding ceremony at their Mumbai residence, Vastu, in Bandra. The couple welcomed their daughter, Raha, on November 6, 2022.

Work Front

Alia Bhatt was last seen in Alpha, starring alongside Sharvari, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor.

Up next, she will reunite with her Gangubai Kathiawadi director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Love & War, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

She is also set to feature in the sequel to the horror film Tumbbad.