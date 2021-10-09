Ranbir Kapoor takes horse riding lessons for Shamshera

To perfect their act for a movie, many actor undergo some kind of training before the filming begins. Some movies, like historical and period dramas, require the actor to have a certain skill set. For example, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan learnt sword fighting for Jodhaa Akbar, Shahid Kapoor took sword fighting and horse riding lessons for Padmaavat and Vicky Kaushal was taking horse riding lessons for the now-stalled The Immortal Ashwatthama. It is now learnt that Ranbir Kapoor too is taking horse riding lessons for his upcoming film, Shamshera.

“Ranbir has done some horse riding for fun with Alia Bhatt. But for the movie, he had to take proper lessons. Ranbir has a double role in the film as Shamshera and Balli. He has some confrontational scenes with Shuddh Singh (played by Sanjay Dutt) and fight scenes on horseback for which one needs to be better trained as a rider. Hence, Ranbir took a few days of training to perfect his act for the scenes and be safe as well. Around 80 horses were used in the fight sequence and Ranbir managed to shoot them with ease,” says a source.

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 07:00 AM IST