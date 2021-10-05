Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor pose with a fan in an unseen photo from their vacation

A few days after Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt returned from Jodhpur after celebrating the actor's 39th birthday, a never-seen-before photo of the lovebirds with a fan has surfaced online.

The couple is all smiles in the now-viral photo. While Alia can be seen in a sweatshirt and denims, Ranbir is spotted in a black tee and red shorts.

It isn't clear where the picture was taken. However, some media reports state that it is from the couple's trip to Panchgani.

Check out the photo here:

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been dating since the last three years and they are likely to tie the knot soon.

Reportedly, during their recent Jodhpur trip, the actors stayed at an exotic resort in the city. Away from the city buzz, they were in one of the most beautiful and romantic locations.

They are often spotted spending time with each other's families. Recently, Ranbir joined Alia to celebrate her father, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's birthday.

In one of his interviews earlier this year, Ranbir acknowledged his relationship with Alia and said that he would have got married this year, had there not been a pandemic situation. He also shared that he is hoping to get married in 2021.

Ranbir said, “It would have already been sealed if the pandemic had not entered our lives but I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon.”

On the work front, Alia and Ranbir will be seen together for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'. The film also stars Mouni Roy and Amitabh Bachchan.

