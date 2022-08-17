Ranbir Kapoor shares, 'Stardom never remains forever it gets over.'

Pic: Instagram/YRF

Ranbir Kapoor is known for his acting chops. He recently interacted with the media and answered a volley of questions. Excerpts:

How do you maintain sanity while facing ups and downs?

Maintaining sanity during professional and personal life and such ups and downs come in every individual’s life. You turn around to your family mostly depending on your loved ones. Sometimes you become people’s strength. There were times when I had to be the strength for my family. It’s not because I’m born in a film family. I know in this industry what is success and failure for an actor. If my film is not releasing, I don't lose patience. I love acting and the daily process of going to work. Just love your work.

What is the activity in film making you find the toughest?

Marketing is very tough. When marketing of any film comes and we sell it I am still learning about it.

Which films of your father (the late Rishi Kapoor) and mom Neetu Kapoor did you love watching?

Every film is challenging that my parents have done. I like Zamaane Ko Dikhana Hai, Prem Rog, Chandni. All these films me and my sister (Riddhima) would sit and watch day and night whenever we wanted to watch films. I didn’t like to watch my mother with some other actors. I never liked those films. Rafoo Chakkar and Khel Khel Mein were my favourite films.

What are your upcoming projects?

I’m working on Animal and have finished Luv Ranjan's film.

Will we see you directing or producing films in the near future?

When I produced Jagga Jasoos, I didn’t have any experience as a producer. I want to direct a film and have written a script but as of now, I don’t have that talent to share my story with people. Definitely directing is on my wish list. Alia (Bhatt) is a producer so she will produce it. She is a very good producer.

How do you look at your acting journey?

It's been 15 years. I hope I can buy all my films and keep them for myself as I fear judgement a bit and whether people will like them or not. My good fortune is that I'm accepted as an actor in this industry. You have to have patience. I love to work. I’m not insecure about my films which are to be released.

What is your take on stardom?

Stardom never remains forever it gets over. I don't think about stardom. I am of the opinion that the story is the star and the actor is part of that story. If I get stardom, I will still humbly keep working. My film is the star if I get it, it's great if not even then also it's okay.

Will we see you working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali again?

He is my guru. I was his assistant. He has launched me and worked hard on me. Every actor wants to work with Bhansali sir.