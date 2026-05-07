'Ranbir Kapoor Se Better Kiya': Aamir Khan Reviews Daadi Ki Shaadi, Praises Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's Performance

Aamir Khan Reviews Daadi Ki Shaadi | Instagram / YouTube

Kapil Sharma, Neetu Kapoor, Sadia Khateeb, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni starrer Daadi Ki Shaadi is all set to release on May 8, 2026. On Wednesday, a special screening of the movie was organised, which was attended by superstar Aamir Khan. The actor's sister, Nikhat Khan, is also a part of the film.

After watching the movie, Aamir spoke to the paparazzi and praised the movie and Riddhima's performance. He said, "Riddhima ki pehle film hai. Bahot badhiya kaam kiya hai. Ranbir se better kiya hai (This is Riddhima's first film. She has done a great job. She's better than Ranbir)."

Further praising the movie, the actor said, "Bahot maza aaya mujhe (I enjoyed it a lot). So, my very best wishes to the entire team, all the very best, well done guys."

Riddhima's debut has become the talk of the town. After Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, she is the third Kapoor daughter to make it to the movies. However, while Karisma and Kareena made their debut at a very early age, Riddhima is entering the industry in her 40s.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's Casting In Daadi Ki Shaadi

Recently, in a promotional video, while talking about Riddhima's casting in the film, Neetu revealed that when the makers called her to ask if her daughter would like to do the film, she laughed and told them no. However, later, she decided to ask Riddhima. When Neetu called her, even Riddhima laughed, but later agreed to do the film.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni On What Advice Ranbir Kapoor Gave Her

Ranbir has been in the industry for nearly two decades. So, Riddhima revealed what advice her brother gave her before she started shooting. She said, “I spoke to Ranbir before starting. His biggest advice was to stay honest in front of the camera. He told me to trust my instincts and just live the character rather than perform it, and that really stayed with me."