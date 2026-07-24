Ranbir Kapoor Reveals Daughter Raha Will Watch Ramayana As Her First Theatre Film: 'I'm Very Excited'

For Ranbir Kapoor, Ramayana is much more than a career-defining project. The actor recently revealed that the upcoming mythological epic will mark a special family milestone, as it will be the first film his daughter, Raha Kapoor, watches on the big screen.

Ranbir made the revelation during the Ramayana panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2026, where he appeared alongside co-star Yash, director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra. The team also shared fresh updates about the ambitious two-part adaptation, which is scheduled to release during Diwali 2026.

Ranbir looks forward to Raha's first theatre experience

During an interactive Q&A session, a fan spoke about introducing children to Indian mythology through the film and said, "I want my children to know Ramayana so that they know more about our Indian mythology and cultural heritage."

Responding to the comment, Ranbir Kapoor said he was equally excited to share the experience with his three-year-old daughter. The actor revealed that Ramayana will be Raha's first-ever visit to a movie theatre.

"I'm very excited to take my daughter to the film. It is going to be her first film on the big screen," Ranbir shared.

A dream project with a star-studded cast

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir as Lord Rama, while Sai Pallavi plays Sita. Yash steps into the role of Ravana and Sunny Deol portrays Hanuman.

The ensemble cast also includes Ravie Dubey, Arun Govil, Rakul Preet Singh, Lara Dutta, Kajal Aggarwal, Vivek Oberoi and several others in key roles.

Regarded as one of the most ambitious Indian films ever mounted, Ramayana has been designed as a two-part cinematic spectacle with large-scale visual effects and a worldwide release strategy aimed at global audiences.

Ramayana trailer postponed

While excitement around the film continues to build, fans will have to wait a little longer for its first trailer. The makers postponed the trailer launch, which was originally scheduled for July 24.

Announcing the update, producer Namit Malhotra said the decision followed Sony Pictures Entertainment coming on board as the film's international distribution partner.

According to Malhotra, the collaboration will ensure that Ramayana reaches audiences worldwide on the scale of a major Hollywood production.