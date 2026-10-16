Ranbir Kapoor Rents Out Luxury Pune Apartment For ₹4.63 Lakh Per Month, To Earn ₹1.75 Crore In 3 Years: Report

Ranbir Kapoor | Photo by Ashwini Sawant

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has leased his luxury apartment at Trump Towers in Pune for three years, with the agreement set to generate approximately Rs 1.75 crore in rental income over the period. According to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix, the apartment has a starting monthly rent of Rs 4.63 lakh, along with an annual rent increase.

Located in the Kalyani Nagar area of Yerwada, the 6,094-square-foot apartment was leased under a leave and licence agreement registered on October 6, a report in Hindustan Times mentioned. The rental period began on September 20, 2026, and will continue until September 19, 2029.

Details of Ranbir Kapoor’s Pune Property Deal

The agreement sets the initial monthly rent at Rs 4.63 lakh with a 5 per cent increase every year. Over the 36-month rental period, the total amount payable in rent is approximately Rs 1.75 crore.

The apartment also comes with three covered parking spaces. As part of the agreement, the tenant paid a security deposit of Rs 27.78 lakh, equivalent to six months of the starting monthly rent.

Reportedly, Ranbir purchased the apartment in 2015 for more than Rs 11 crore.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Other Real Estate Investments

The actor has also been active in the property market, with several purchases and rental transactions reported across India.

In April 2026, the actor acquired four adjoining land parcels spanning approximately 25.7 acres in Pimpri village in Pune’s Mulshi taluka for Rs 16.42 crore.

A month later, he purchased a 2,134-square-foot plot at The Sarayu, a premium plotted development by The House of Abhinandan Lodha in Ayodhya. The property reportedly cost around Rs 3.31 crore.

The actor has also leased out his former apartment in Mumbai’s Pali Hill. The 2,460-square-foot property in the Vaastu building was rented out for Rs 11 lakh per month under a five-year agreement.

Ranbir had reportedly purchased the Mumbai apartment in 2016 for Rs 35 crore.

Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming films

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is gearing up for the release of his highly-anticipated project Ramayana: Part 1 in which he plays Lord Ram. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film stars Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Yash as Ravan.

Ranbir will also be seen in Love & War with his actress-wife Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film is set to hit the big screens in January 2027.