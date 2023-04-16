Ranbir Kapoor gifted handbag worth ₹10 lakh to Alia Bhatt on their first marriage anniversary

Bollywood’s power couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated their first wedding anniversary in style. The duo was spotted at the construction site of their new abode in Bandra, dressed in casual attire.

The couple couldn't stop indulging in PDA for the paparazzi, with Ranbir's interview on his self-proclaimed subpar husbandry skills going viral.

However, Ranbir's gift to Alia made quite a splash. The actor was recently spotted at the airport with a Chanel bag, which many speculate was a gift for his lady love.

Alia Bhatt's pricey handbag

It turns out, those rumours were true, as Alia was spotted at the construction site with a brand new pink Chanel quilted sling bag with a gold-tone metallic finish.

It has been reported that the handbag is made of goatskin and costs a staggering USD 12,250, which roughly converts to a little over Rs 10,00,000 in Indian currency.

The couple shared their unseen photo

On their first wedding anniversary, Alia also shared several candid clicks, including a photo from their Haldi ceremony and one from their safari trip in Africa.

The couple, who tied the knot last year, are known for their love of adventure and wildlife. While their wedding ceremony may have been a grand affair, with many speculating on a possible destination wedding, Alia confessed in a recent interview that she finds the whole concept stressful.

Despite Ranbir's self-deprecating interview, the couple seems to be thriving in their roles as husband and wife. And for all the fashionistas and handbag lovers out there, Ranbir's gift to Alia is sure to inspire envy and admiration alike.

As one of Bollywood's most beloved couples, Alia and Ranbir continues to capture the hearts of fans everywhere.