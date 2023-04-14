 Watch: Alia Bhatt kisses Ranbir Kapoor while paps wish them Happy Anniversary, netizens call it ‘cringe’
Watch: Alia Bhatt kisses Ranbir Kapoor while paps wish them Happy Anniversary, netizens call it ‘cringe’

As the couple received warm wishes from the media, Ranbir was seen shaking hands with people while Alia planted a kiss on his cheek.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, April 14, 2023, 10:01 PM IST
article-image
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor | Instagram

Bollywood’s beloved couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, were spotted together at their under-construction bungalow in Mumbai on Thursday. The couple, who are celebrating their first anniversary today, was seen in casual outfits with smiles on their faces.

Alia wore a black denim outfit paired with a white t-shirt, white sneakers and a pink-coloured sling bag. Ranbir, on the other hand, was seen in a grey shirt and pants.

As the couple received warm wishes from the media, Ranbir was seen shaking hands with people while Alia planted a kiss on his cheek. She was seen laughing uncontrollably and we wondered what happened. Check out the video posted by Viral Bhayani here:

Netizens comment:

article-image

Alia shared their UNSEEN photos

Alia had also taken to her Instagram handle to share several unseen pictures of the couple to celebrate their happy day, which received a lot of love and wishes from their fans.

Their mothers, Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor, also took to social media to wish the couple on their first anniversary. Fans are eager to see the couple on-screen again after their chemistry was appreciated in Brahmastra.

The much-loved couple has always been adored by the media and their fans, with their relationship goals setting a high bar for everyone else. With their busy schedules and projects lined up, fans can’t wait to see more of this lovely duo together.

article-image

Alia and Ranbir's work front

Alia, who was last seen in Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, has a busy year ahead. She will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh, Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif, and also making her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor has Animal opposite Rashmika Mandanna in the pipeline, as well as other exciting projects.

article-image

