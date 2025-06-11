Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's New Mumbai Mansion Becomes Most Expensive Celeb Home, Beating Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat - Here's How Much It Costs

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's dream home, standing tall in the posh Bandra suburb of Mumbai, is finally ready to move in. And with its completion, it has become the most expensive celeb home in India, beating Shah Rukh Khan's Rs 200 crore residence, Mannat.

Ranbir and Alia's new home, named after the former's grandmother, Krishna Raj Kapoor, is valued at Rs 250 crore, according to a report in Business Today, making it the costliest celeb home. The six-storeyed property is located at the most upscale area of Bandra -- Pali Hill -- which is also house to some of the biggest names of Bollywood.

The property had been under construction for several years, and both Ranbir and Alia were spotted visiting the site and meticulously inspecting the progress at regular intervals.

So far, SRK's Mannat, which is also located in Bandra, was reportedly the most expensive celeb home, worth over Rs 200 crore. Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa came next at Rs 120 crore.

For those unversed, Ranbir and Alia's new mansion originally belonged to the legendary Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj Kapoor. It is the family home of the Kapoors. In the 80s, it was passed down to Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, who then passed it on to Ranbir and Alia. The property has been registered in the name of Ranbir and Alia's daughter, Raha Kapoor.

The family is yet to reveal the date when they will move in to their new house. If reports are to be believed, some finishing touches with respect to the interiors is still pending, and the couple will make the move by the end of this year.