Ranabaali Box Office Collection Day 1: Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Takes A Decent Opening, Earns ₹9.25 Crore

Ranabaali Box Office Collection | YouTube

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Ranabaali, which was released on Friday, October 16, 2026, received mixed to negative reviews. The film's advance booking was average, and now, it has taken a decent opening at the box office. Rahul Sankrityan's directorial has failed to cross the double-digit mark on its first day with its net collection.

According to Sacnilk, Ranabaali collected Rs. 9.25 crore net at the box office in India, and the gross collection is Rs. 10.75 crore. Well, the opening is a bit underwhelming, as the expectations from Vijay and Rashmika's movie were quite high.

Ranabaali box office collection worldwide

Even internationally, the film has taken an average start. It earned Rs. 5.40 crore gross overseas, taking the worldwide gross collection to Rs. 16.15 crore.

Ranabaali budget

While the makers have not yet revealed the official budget of the movie, according to reports, Ranabaali is made on a budget of Rs. 75-120 crore. If we consider Rs. 75 crore as the budget, then the opening is good. But the film surely needs to show a jump at the box office.

Meanwhile, if the budget is Rs. 120 crore, then the opening is not up to the mark, and it requires a fantastic jump over the weekend. So, let's wait and watch how Ranabaali will collect during its first weekend.

No pan-India release for Ranabaali

Ranabaali is originally a Telugu film, but it was supposed to be dubbed and released in multiple languages, including Hindi. However, the release of dubbed versions has been postponed, and reportedly, they will hit the big screens on October 23, 2026. But there's no official announcement about it.

Well, we are sure if Ranabaali was released in other languages, the opening day numbers would have been better.