Ranabaali Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Will Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Take A Double-Digit Opening?

Ranabaali Box Office Collection | YouTube

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, who got married earlier this year, have starred together in the film Ranabaali, which has hit the big screens. It is their third film together, and ViRosh fans were excited to watch the movie. However, the trailer and the songs received mixed responses from the audience, and the film has also got mixed reviews from critics and moviegoers. Now, all eyes are on the film's opening day collection.

As per early estimates, we can expect Rahul Sankrityan's directorial to collect around Rs. 8-9 crore at the box office in India. However, if the footfalls in the night shows are better, the collection can be more, and it might get a double-digit opening.

No pan-India release for Ranabaali?

Ranabaali is originally a Telugu film, but the movie was supposed to be dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam as well. However, only the Telugu version has hit the big screens, and the release of the dubbed versions has been postponed, reportedly due to technical issues.

The opening numbers would have been better if the film was released in other languages.

Ranabaali budget

The makers of Ranabaali have not yet officially announced the budget of the film. However, according to reports, the film is made on a budget of Rs. 120 crore. So, the film surely needs to take a good start at the box office and show a jump in numbers during the weekend.

Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna movies

Vijay's last two films, The Family Star and Kingdom, had failed to make a mark at the box office. So, the actor's fans have high hopes for Ranabaali. It will be interesting to see what response the movie will get at the box office.

Meanwhile, Rashmika's last Telugu film, The Girlfriend, was also a flop at the box office. But the actress' performance in the film was appreciated a lot.