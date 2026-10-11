Ramayan's Dipika Chikhlia, Arun Govil Reunite After 39 Years For Social Drama Film; Producer Says, 'Who Better Than Ram-Sita To Tell This Story?'

Ramayan Duo Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia To Star In Notice |

Actors Dipika Chikhlia and Arun Govil, best known for playing Sita and Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's iconic television series Ramayan (1987), are all set to reunite after 39 years for a feature film. The duo will star together in Notice, a social drama directed by Pradeep Gupta, which will premiere on the streaming platform Waves on November 6.

Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia Reunite After 39 Years

Speaking to Mid-Day, producer-actor Aditya Pratap Singh Raghuvanshi described the film as a "modern-day Ramayan." The story revolves around a 150-year-old shop threatened by development and follows an ordinary man who takes on a corrupt system to save it. Govil plays the protagonist, while Chikhlia portrays his wife, who stands firmly by him through his struggle for justice.

On Casting Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia

Explaining the thought behind casting the iconic Ramayan duo, Raghuvanshi said, "The story has a 150-year-old shop at its centre. All those who have lost their homes or shops due to development will identify with it. And who can tell this story better than Ram and Sita? Where there is a fight between truth and untruth, Ram and Sita’s jodi has to be there. You can call it a modern-day Ramayan."

Producer On Why Notice Will Premiere On OTT

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The producer also explained why the makers opted for an OTT release. He said they wanted to ensure wider reach, given Waves’ subscriber base. According to Raghuvanshi, while theatrical audiences today largely have an urban mindset, Govil and Chikhlia enjoy a strong following among television viewers. The team hopes to reach audiences across the country through mobile streaming.

Apart from its OTT premiere, Notice will also air on 36 satellite television channels.