Ramayana Trailer: Here's Why Sunny Deol As Lord Hanuman Is Missing From The Latest Promo Of Ranbir Kapoor, Yash & Sai Pallavi Starrer

No Sunny Deol In Ramayana Trailer | YouTube

The much-awaited trailer of Ramayana Part 1 was released on Thursday. The trailer features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita Maa, and many other actors. However, Sunny Deol, who plays the role of Lord Hanuman in the movie, is missing from the trailer, and netizens are asking on social media, "Where is Sunny Deol?"

For the uninitiated, Ramayana will be released in two parts. Reportedly, Part 1 will end with Sita Haran; however, there's no confirmation about it. According to the Valmiki Ramayana, the character of Lord Hanuman enters after Sita Haran. He meets Lord Ram and Laxman at the foothills of the Rishyamukha mountain while they are searching for Sita.

So, as Ramayana Part 1 reportedly ends with Sita Haran, we might not get to see Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman in Part 1, and that's why he is missing from the trailer of the movie.

Sunny Deol On His Role In Ramayana

A few days ago, a grand trailer launch event was organised in Delhi, which was attended by the film's cast and crew, including Sunny Deol. At the trailer launch event, while talking about his character, the actor revealed, "To tell you the truth, I have just started working on this film. I have a long way to go."

So, most likely, we will get to watch Sunny as Lord Hanuman in Ramayana Part 2.

Ramayana Release Date

Ramayana will be released in two parts. Part 1 is slated to hit the big screens on Diwali this year, and Part 2 is scheduled to be released next year during the festival.

Batwara 1947 Release Date

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol fans will get to watch him on the big screens soon, as the actor is gearing up for the release of Batwara 1947. The Rajkumar Santoshi directorial will hit the big screens on August 14, 2026.