Ramayana Post-Credit Scene To Introduce Sunny Deol As Lord Hanuman? Film Critic's Post Sparks Buzz After LA Premiere

Ramayana Post-Credit Scene Teases Hanuman? | Photo Via YouTube

Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi as Lord Rama and Mata Sita, held its star-studded world premiere at the David Geffen Theatre of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. Yash, who portrays Ravana, along with producer Namit Malhotra and director Nitesh Tiwari, attended the exclusive screening on Tuesday, October 27, at the prestigious venue, which has hosted premieres of several prominent Hollywood films.

Ramayana Critic Hints At Surprise Post-Credit Scene

Several journalists who attended the Los Angeles screening took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their reviews of Ramayana, praising the film and its grand cinematic presentation. Amid the buzz, entertainment journalist and film critic @RamasScreen also shared an intriguing detail about the film’s post-credit scene.

Sunny Deol As Hanuman In Ramayana Post-Credit Scene?

According to the critic, the scene teases an iconic character that audiences have been eagerly anticipating, further fuelling speculation about the character’s introduction in the sequel. While the critic did not explicitly name the character, fans have been speculating that the post-credit scene could offer a glimpse of Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman.

He wrote on X, "Yes, Ramayana Rise of a Legend has a post-credit scene. And the post-credit scene teases that one iconic character that you've all been anticipating. You know who I'm talkin' about. Can't wait for the sequel in 2028."

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Fans React

Following the critic’s post, several fans took to the comments section to speculate that the mystery character could be Lord Hanuman, with many suggesting that Sunny Deol might be introduced.

One user wrote, "It's probably the legend Hanuman," while another commented, "theatres are going to explode. pawan putra is coming."

Another fan expressed their excitement, writing, "One and only Jai Hanuman,” while a fourth comment read, "Sunny Deol as Hanuman."

However, Sunny Deol's appearance in the post-credit scene of Ramayana: Rise of a Legend has not been officially confirmed.

With the film yet to hit theatres, audiences will have to wait until its scheduled release on November 5 to find out whether the much-anticipated character makes an appearance.