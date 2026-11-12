Ramayana Part 2: 60% Of Ranbir Kapoor And Yash's Film Shot, Sequel Delayed To 2028 Due To THIS Reason

The wait for Ramayana: Part 2 just got longer, with the sequel now scheduled to release in 2028 instead of its initially planned 2027 release. While a significant portion of the film has already been shot, the team still has extensive visual effects (VFX) and motion-capture work to complete before it is ready for the big screen.

Cinematographer Pankaj Kumar has revealed that around 60 per cent of the second instalment has been filmed so far. However, the remaining work is expected to take considerable time as the sequel will feature a much larger world, with several computer-generated characters, including Lord Hanuman and the entire vanar sena.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India, Kumar explained that the second part is being made on a grander scale than the first instalment. He said, “We have already shot about 60 per cent of Part 2. A lot of VFX work, a lot of motion-capture work is left because the second part is going to be more grand than the first part. It has a lot more CG characters, like Hanuman and the whole vanar sena. A lot more details need to be worked on.”

Why Ramayana Part 2 Needs More Time For VFX Work

Kumar also explained why the makers are not aiming for a completely realistic visual treatment. According to him, the film's setting needs to look larger than life, particularly during sequences involving forests, demons and major battles.

Explaining the creative approach, he said, “If we shot Ramayana in a real jungle, the world would look very real, but maybe that’s not what we’re looking for. We want our world to look more enhanced, better than the real forest. For the forests that Ram and Lakshman are walking in to fight demons, realistic trees in the jungle may not give us that larger-than-life experience, with giant monsters attacking and our characters swinging from one tree to the other. Where is realism in that? There is no realism in that. You are giving a fantasy world to the audience. So why be a stickler for realistic-looking leaves or branches? It’s just a different medium of expressing yourself.”

Ramayana was planned as a two-part cinematic adaptation, with the second instalment initially expected to arrive in 2027. However, producer Namit Malhotra has confirmed that the sequel will now release in 2028.

Cast Of Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Ravie Dubey plays Lakshman, while Sunny Deol portrays Lord Hanuman.

The supporting cast includes Arun Govil as King Dasharatha, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Indira Krishnan as Kaushalya, Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari and Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha.

Vivek Oberoi plays Vidyutjihva, Faisal Malik essays Kumbhkarna, Harish Uthaman portrays Vibhishana and Kunal Kapoor plays Lord Indra. Anupam Kher has lent his voice to Jatayu.