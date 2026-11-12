Lara Dutta Reveals She 'Almost Jumped' Out Of Her Seat When Nitesh Tiwari Offered Her Kaikeyi In Ramayana: 'I Never Expected It'

Actress Lara Dutta was in for a big surprise when director Nitesh Tiwari offered her the role of Kaikeyi in Ramayana: Part 1 . The actress, who has been receiving appreciation for her performance, recently recalled how she almost jumped out of her seat after learning that she was being considered for the character.

In an interview with Variety India, Lara revealed that she had wanted to be associated with the cinematic adaptation of the Ramayana ever since she first heard about the project. However, she had no idea that her meeting with Tiwari would turn into an offer to play one of the epic's important characters.

Recalling how she had always wished to be part of the film, Lara said, "I obviously knew that the Ramayana was being planned for a very long time before it actually came to fruition. From the first time I heard that it was being thought of as a cinematic experience, I wanted to be part of it. I didn’t know in which way, I just wanted to be part of it. Maybe it’s the fervent wish I put out into the Universe that got answered."

The actress further explained that she was not told why Tiwari wanted to meet her. She assumed that the filmmaker was working on another project and was considering her for a part. To her surprise, within the first 30 seconds of their meeting, he revealed that he wanted her to play Kaikeyi.

Describing her reaction to the unexpected offer, Lara said, "When I got the call to meet director Nitesh Tiwari at his office, I wasn’t told the part that I was meeting him for. I didn’t even know that it was for Ramayana. I just thought Nitesh was making something and considering me. Within the first 30 seconds of that meeting, he said, ‘Lara, I want you for a part in the Ramayana, and I want you to play Kaikeyi.’ I almost jumped out of my seat and hugged him because I never expected to play Kaikeyi."

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana was released in theatres on November 5. The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita and Yash as Ravana.

Ravie Dubey plays Lakshman, while Arun Govil essays the role of King Dashratha. Indira Krishna appears as Kaushalya and Sheeba Chadha plays Manthara. The film also features an ensemble cast that includes Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi and Kunal Kapoor.

In seven days, Ramayana has earned Rs 511.10 crore net at the box office in India, and the worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 934.55 crore.