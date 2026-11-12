'He Is Phenomenal': Sharad Kelkar Praises Yash's Performance As Ravana In Ramayana; Reveals Why It Was Difficult For Him To Dub For KGF Star

Sharad Kelkar Praises Yash's Performance As Ravana In Ramayana | Photo By Ashwini Sawant / YouTube

Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi-starrer Ramayana has been performing well at the box office. Everyone is praising Yash's performance in the movie as Ravana, but the audience has also been praising Sharad Kelkar's voice, as the actor has dubbed for the KGF star in the Hindi version of the movie. At the Kaali Kheti trailer launch event on Thursday, Sharad opened up about dubbing for Ramayana and praised Yash's performance.

He first recreated a dialogue from Ramayana and said, "Teeno lokon mein sirf ek hie raj hoga, Kelkar raj."

Further praising Yash, the actor said, "I must give compliment to Yash. The way he has performed in the film, I think nobody could have done it. He is such a brilliant actor. Jis tarah se unhone kiya hai woh role, I think he is phenomenal. Isliye unko itna appreciation mil raha hai film ke andar."

Sharad Kelkar on why it was difficult for him to dub for Ramayana

The actor further stated that it was difficult for him to dub for the movie, as Yash has performed the role very well. He said, "Mere ko thodi mushkil hui dub karne mein woh, because he was so good in the film. But, thank you, you all loved the film, and loved the voice."

Sharad Kelkar's dubbing roles

Well, Sharad has earlier dubbed for actors like Prabhas, Nani, and others in Hindi versions of movies like Baahubali, Baahubali 2, Adipurush, Salaar, Dasara, and more.

Ramayana box office collection

Ramayana took a decent start at the box office, and during its extended weekend, it earned Rs. 238.85 crore net in India. On Monday, it showed a fantastic jump, and even though it dropped on Tuesday and Wednesday, the numbers were impressive.

In seven days, Ramayana has earned Rs. 511.10 crore net at the box office in India, and the worldwide gross collection stands at Rs. 934.55 crore.