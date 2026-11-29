Ramayana Has No Immediate OTT Release Plan | YouTube

Producer Namit Malhotra has opened up about the OTT release plans for Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles. He clarified that the makers have no immediate plans to release the film on a streaming platform, despite earlier rumours about a massive digital deal, contrary to earlier media reports claiming that JioHotstar had acquired the digital rights in a deal worth Rs 450 crore.

Ramayana Has No Immediate OTT Release Plan

In a recent conversation with DD News, Malhotra revealed that the film has not yet been sold to any streaming platform and that there is no immediate plan for its digital release. He also urged audiences to experience the film on the big screen.

He said, "OTT pe ek standard process mein nahi hum nahi release kar rahe hai aaj ki date mein. Abhi baat cheet ho rahi hai. Kyunki mein chahta tha ki yeh picture bade parde pe aap, music aur picture ko experience kijiye. OTT pe toh kaafi mahion ke baad aayegi, abhi toh koi immediate plan hai nahi."

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'Theatre Mein Jake Enjoy Kijiye'

He further clarified that he has not sold the film's digital rights to any streaming service so far. "Meine aaj tak kisi ko bechi nahi hai OTT pe kabhi, mera yeh manna hai jab tak yeh theatre mein usko enjoy kijiye. Jab OTT pe aayegi, tab aayegi. But aaj ki date mein mera koi aisa plan hai nahi, na meine kisi ke saath deal ki hai. Naa koi aisa mann hai ki aaj, kal parso mein kisi ke saath deal karu," he added.

Ramayana: Part Two Release Date

Meanwhile, the second instalment of Ramayana, which was initially scheduled to release during Diwali 2027, has been postponed. The film is now expected to arrive in theatres during Diwali 2028.

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