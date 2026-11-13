 Ramayana Box Office Collection: Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Beats Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 And Animal In Just 8 Days With Its Net Collection
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Ramayana Box Office Collection: Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Beats Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 And Animal In Just 8 Days With Its Net Collection

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has collected Rs. 564.60 crore net at the Indian box office in eight days, surpassing three Bollywood blockbusters. The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer overtook Animal's Rs. 553.87 crore, Pathaan's Rs. 543.09 crore and Gadar 2's Rs. 525.70 crore lifetime collections. The film witnessed a sharp Thursday decline after crossing the Rs. 500-crore milestone on Wednesday.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Friday, November 13, 2026, 01:17 PM IST
Ramayana Box Office Collection: Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Beats Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 And Animal In Just 8 Days With Its Net Collection
Ramayana Box Office Collection | YouTube / Instagram

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, had a decent first extended weekend. However, on Monday, it showed a huge jump at the box office, and despite the drop on Tuesday and Wednesday, the movie collected impressive amounts. But, on Thursday, there was a huge drop, and during its extended (eight-day) first weekend, the film has minted Rs. 564.60 crore net at the box office in India.

Ramayana beats Gadar 2, Pathaan, Animal

Ramayana entered the Rs. 500 crore club with its Wednesday collection, and after its Thursday numbers, the film has surpassed the lifetime collections of multiple Bollywood biggies in just eight days.

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel-starrer Gadar 2, which was released in 2023, was a blockbuster at the box office. It minted Rs. 525.70 crore net at the box office in India.

Shah Rukh Khan's comeback movie Pathaan was the first Hindi film to enter the Rs. 500 crore club with its net collection. Siddharth Anand's directorial had collected Rs. 543.09 crore net.

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Ranbir Kapoor's biggest hit till now was Animal. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial had earned Rs. 553.87 crore net domestically.

With a collection of Rs. 564.60 crore net at the box office in India, Ramayana has left these biggies behind.

Ramayana worldwide box office collection

Meanwhile, in eight days, Ramayana has crossed the Rs. 1,000 crore mark with its worldwide collection. The film has earned Rs. 1,033.55 crore gross worldwide till now.

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Ramayana second week collection

There's no major Bollywood film releasing this Friday, so it is expected that Ramayana will be the first choice for the Indian audience during its second week. The film, during its second weekend, needs to show a huge jump at the box office.

It has crossed the Rs. 1,000 crore mark with its worldwide gross collection, but let's not forget that the movie is made on a budget of Rs. 2,000 crore. So, it needs to continue to perform excellently at the box office to become a hit.

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