Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 8: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash's Film Crosses ₹1,033 Crore Worldwide Despite Drop

Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 8 | YouTube

Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, Ramayana had a decent opening weekend, but the film has witnessed impressive growth from Monday onwards, maintaining a strong hold at the box office. The film also features Ravi Dubey, Anupam Kher, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Arun Govil and Lara Dutta, among others.

Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 8

According to Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 53.50 crore net across 24,042 shows on Day 8, registering a 24.3% drop compared to Day 7's Rs 70.65 crore.

The Hindi version contributed Rs 43 crore, followed by Kannada (Rs 3.25 crore), Malayalam (Rs 2.80 crore), Telugu (Rs 2.30 crore) and Tamil (Rs 2.15 crore).

With this, Ramayana has earned Rs 564.60 crore net and Rs 675.05 crore gross in India. Its overseas gross stands at ₹358.50 crore, taking its worldwide gross collection to an impressive Rs 1,033.55 crore.

Ramayana: Part One Budget

However, the bigger question is whether these collections are good enough considering the film's massive budget. The two-part franchise is reportedly made on a budget of Rs 4,000 crore, with approximately Rs 2,000 crore allocated to Part 1.

Crossing the Rs 1,000 crore worldwide mark is undoubtedly a major achievement. However, considering its enormous budget, the film still has a long way to go to become commercially profitable.

Upcoming Box Office Competition

There are no major Hindi film releases scheduled until November 27. However, Hollywood's Godzilla Minus Zero is set to hit Indian theatres on November 20, 2026, including IMAX screens. The film could pose some competition for Ramayana, particularly in premium formats, potentially affecting its box-office momentum.

Ramayana Review

The Free Press Journal's review of the film read, "It is a sincere and visually grand attempt at bringing one of India's greatest epics to the big screen. While Ranbir Kapoor takes some time to settle into his role, Yash is an absolute standout as Ravana. Sai Pallavi and the supporting cast also add to the film's appeal."

It further read, "The impressive VFX, good direction and engaging storytelling make the 3-hour-15-minute runtime feel manageable. The music could have been better, and a few performances could have had more impact, but these issues do not take away too much from the overall experience."