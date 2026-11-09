Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 4: Ranbir Kapoor's Film Collects ₹56.15 Crore, Crosses ₹500 Crore Worldwide Despite Dip

Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 4 | Instagram

Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, Ramayana hit theaters on November 5 amid huge expectations. Released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada, the film has been witnessing a strong response at the box office. However, its Day 4 collections registered a noticeable dip compared to the previous day.

Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 4

According to the latest figures on Sacnilk, Ramayana collected a net of Rs 56.15 crore across 21,770 shows on Day 4, registering a 19.6% drop from Day 3's Rs 69.80 crore.

Other Languages

The Hindi version contributed Rs 36.75 crore from 17,755 shows, while the Kannada version collected Rs 7.25 crore from 910 shows. The Telugu version earned Rs 6.25 crore across 1,621 shows, followed by Tamil with Rs 3.15 crore from 756 shows and Malayalam with Rs 2.75 crore from 728 shows.

With these collections, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 238.85 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 285.20 crore.

The film has also performed strongly in overseas markets. On Day 4, it earned Rs 53 crore overseas, taking its cumulative overseas gross collection to Rs 222 crore. Consequently, its worldwide gross collection has reached Rs ccrore.

Ramayana Budget

The combined budget of both instalments of Ramayana is reportedly Rs 4,000 crore, with Part 1 alone estimated to have been made on a budget of approximately Rs 2,000 crore.

Crossing the Rs 500 crore worldwide gross mark within four days is an impressive commercial start. However, the 19.6% decline on Day 4 indicates a slowdown compared to Day 3.

Ramayana Review

The Free Press Journal's review of the film read, "It is a sincere and visually grand attempt at bringing one of India's greatest epics to the big screen. While Ranbir Kapoor takes some time to settle into his role, Yash is an absolute standout as Ravana. Sai Pallavi and the supporting cast also add to the film's appeal."

It further read, "The impressive VFX, good direction and engaging storytelling make the 3-hour-15-minute runtime feel manageable. The music could have been better, and a few performances could have had more impact, but these issues do not take away too much from the overall experience."