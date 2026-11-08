Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 3: Ranbir Kapoor's Film Records Its Highest Single-Day Collection Of ₹69.80 Crore, Sees 45% Jump

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana witnessed its biggest single-day collection on Saturday (November 7), earning Rs 69.80 crore net across all languages in India. The film registered a 45.3 per cent jump compared to its Day 2 collection of Rs 48.05 crore, taking its total India net collection to Rs 182.70 crore in three days.

According to Sacnilk, the film opened with Rs 64.85 crore on Thursday (November 5), followed by a dip in collections on Friday. However, it bounced back on Saturday, recording its highest single-day collection so far. With this, its total India gross collection has reached Rs 218.25 crore.

Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 3

On Day 3, the Hindi version contributed the biggest share, collecting Rs 53 crore from 19,927 shows. Kannada earned Rs 6.30 crore from 907 shows, while Telugu contributed Rs 6 crore from 1,586 shows. The Tamil version collected Rs 2.50 crore from 683 shows, and Malayalam added Rs 2 crore from 593 shows.

Across its three-day theatrical run, Hindi has accounted for 74.4 per cent of the film's total India net collection, making it the biggest contributor to its box office earnings.

The film also registered a strong performance in overseas markets, earning Rs 60 crore on Day 3. This takes its total overseas gross collection to Rs 157.25 crore and worldwide gross collection to Rs 375.50 crore.

Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, the film was released in theatres on November 5 amid huge expectations. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, the film opened to a decent response despite receiving largely positive reviews from critics and audiences.

Ramayana Budget

The combined budget of both parts of Ramayana is reportedly Rs 4,000 crore, with Part 1 estimated to have been made at approximately Rs 2,000 crore.

Considering the reported massive budget, the film's box office performance will be closely watched in the coming days, as it looks to maintain its momentum at the ticket windows.

Ramayana Review

The Free Press Journal's review of the film read, "It is a sincere and visually grand attempt at bringing one of India's greatest epics to the big screen. While Ranbir Kapoor takes some time to settle into his role, Yash is an absolute standout as Ravana. Sai Pallavi and the supporting cast also add to the film's appeal."

It further read, "The impressive VFX, good direction and engaging storytelling make the 3-hour-15-minute runtime feel manageable. The music could have been better, and a few performances could have had more impact, but these issues do not take away too much from the overall experience."