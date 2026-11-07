'Never Seen Visuals Like This In Indian Cinema': Robot Director Shankar Reviews Ramayana; Calls Yash A 'Lovable Villain'

Robot Director Shankar Reviews Ramayana | Instagram / YouTube

Veteran South filmmaker Shankar watched Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana and took to X to share his review of the film. The director, who is known for his movies like Indian, Jeans, Nayak, Anniyan, Sivaji: The Boss, Robot, I, and others, called the Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi starrer a 'spectacle'. However, what grabbed everyone's attention was his praise for Yash, as he called him a 'lovable villain'.

Shankar tweeted, "#Ramayana – What a spectacle!!! Never seen visuals like this in Indian cinema. Huge appreciation to @malhotra_namit and @niteshtiwari22 for taking Indian cinema to international standards. Brilliant VFX, rich production values, superb look and feel, great music by @arrahman and @HansZimmer, and massive sound! (sic)."

#Ramayana – What a spectacle!!! Never seen visuals like this in Indian cinema. Huge appreciation to @malhotra_namit and @niteshtiwari22 for taking Indian cinema to international standards. Brilliant VFX, rich production values, superb look and feel, great music by @arrahman and @HansZimmer , and massive sound! It’s a delight to watch @TheNameIsYash in every frame. He is such a lovable villain and has delivered a quality performance. Best wishes to #RanbirKapoor and @Sai_Pallavi92 . Grand applause to the entire team for this wonderful effort and making Indian cinema proud! 👏👏👏 — Shankar Shanmugham (@shankarshanmugh) November 6, 2026

Shankar praises Yash

While praising Yash, the filmmaker wrote, "It’s a delight to watch @TheNameIsYash in every frame. He is such a lovable villain and has delivered a quality performance (sic)."

He further gave best wishes to Ranbir and Sai and wrote, "Grand applause to the entire team for this wonderful effort and making Indian cinema proud! (sic)."

Nitesh Tiwari reacts to Shankar's tweet

Reacting to Shankar's tweet, Nitesh wrote, "Thanks a lot sir (sic)." Check out the tweet below...

Ramayana reviews

Ramayana has received mostly positive reviews from critics and the audience. Many celebrities have watched the film, and they are sharing their reviews on X. Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga also watched the movie a couple of days ago and took to X to praise it.

Nitesh Tiwari's directorial is getting a lot of praise and support from South Indian celebrities. However, no Bollywood A-list celebrity has shared anything about the movie yet.

Ramayana box office collection

Ramayana, in two days, has collected Rs. 112.90 crore net in India. The film is expected to show a jump in numbers on Saturday and Sunday.